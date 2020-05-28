Last year, global superstar Rosalía joined forces with Travis Scott for his “Highest In The Room” remix off his EP Jackboys. The duo apparently enjoyed their time working together as they’ve now come together once again for a new single. Titled “TKN,” the track boasts an irresistible beat and Scott even tries his hand at rapping in Spanish.

For the track’s accompanying video, the duo enlists the help of the youth. Filmed prior to quarantine and directed by Nicolás Méndez, the visual opens with a stampede of school children rushing through the streets. Joined by their leader Rosalía, the large hoard of kids erupt into coordinated dance in line with the track’s hard-hitting rhythm.

In a statement alongside the track, Rosalía praised Scott for his work: “Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song. I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope ‘TKN’ gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love <3.”

Watch Rosalía and Scott’s “TKN” video above.