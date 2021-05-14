Rowdy Rebel And A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s ‘9 Bridge’ Is A Cross-Borough Connection

Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel links up with the Bronx’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on “9 Bridge,” a haunting banger of a cross-borough connection. A Boogie kicks things off with a rapid-fire verse before Rowdy comes in for a few bars of his own before giving it back to A Boogie for a melodic flow. They go back and forth a few times, showcasing the sort of two-man game that ’90s NBA highlight reels were made of.

The new single is a nice departure for Rowdy, who’s been embracing the drill wave ever since making it out of prison earlier this year. At the end of the GS9 rapper’s six-year sentence, he was recruited by Funkmaster Flex and Nav for “Jesse Owens,” then by CJ for the NYC Remix of “Whoopty” with French Montana. “9 Bridge” gives him a shot to show off his versatility as he continues on the comeback trail.

Meanwhile, A Boogie uses the song reset his 2021 after a few stumbling blocks in 2020 and his remix of Mooski’s TikTok hit “Track Star.” Hopefully, this refresh will lead to more new music with the same level of renewed energy — or even a joint album, because the give-and-go flows here are *chef’s kiss*.

Listen to Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “9 Bridge” above.

