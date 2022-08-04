Music

Roy Woods Brings The Sultry ‘Insecure’ To ‘UPROXX Sessions’ Ahead Of His ‘Mixed Emotions’ Album Release

Drake isn’t the only member of his label releasing music this summer. OVO Sound rap-crooner Roy Woods is also gearing up to release his own new album, Mixed Emotions, this Friday, August 5. So, it’s only right that he dropped by Uproxx Studios to deliver a simmering performance of his sultry single, “Insecure,” for UPROXX Sessions.

It has been nearly five years since Roy last released a full-length album, 2017’s Say Less. Fans got a glimpse of his evolution in 2020 on the Dem Times EP, so it’ll be interesting to see how his sound has evolved even more since then. The Brampton native expressed his gratitude to his followers for their patience on Twitter and promised to reward for it, as well. “To those of you who have supported my journey, I appreciate y’all,” he wrote. “I know you’re expecting an album this week, but I’m adding something special to it, so stay tuned for more.”

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Roy Woods is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

