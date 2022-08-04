Drake isn’t the only member of his label releasing music this summer. OVO Sound rap-crooner Roy Woods is also gearing up to release his own new album, Mixed Emotions, this Friday, August 5. So, it’s only right that he dropped by Uproxx Studios to deliver a simmering performance of his sultry single, “Insecure,” for UPROXX Sessions.

It has been nearly five years since Roy last released a full-length album, 2017’s Say Less. Fans got a glimpse of his evolution in 2020 on the Dem Times EP, so it’ll be interesting to see how his sound has evolved even more since then. The Brampton native expressed his gratitude to his followers for their patience on Twitter and promised to reward for it, as well. “To those of you who have supported my journey, I appreciate y’all,” he wrote. “I know you’re expecting an album this week, but I’m adding something special to it, so stay tuned for more.”

To those of you who have supported my journey, I appreciate y’all. I know you’re expecting an album this week, but I’m adding something special to it, so stay tuned for more 😈🙏🏾 Love, ya boy Roy — ROY WOOD$ (@RoyWoods) August 2, 2022

