Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rarely do music videos have the sort of genesis that Rozwell Kid‘s clip for “Boomerang” does. Back in October, the band shared a 20-second clip for their video, hoping to inspire their most creative fans to complete the project. What resulted was an overwhelming response, including 60 submissions on the first day alone, with a final result that’s finally ready to be shared.

“To be honest, I assumed we’d get maybe 5 or 6 entries, tops,” guitarist/vocalist Jordan Hudkins says about the band’s expectations around the video. “We actually had backup plans to ask our friends to film some clips in case we didn’t get enough submissions to make a full video hahaha.”

The resulting video, which Uproxx is premiering above, decided not to settle on just one idea from a single fan, but incorporated a dozen different directors into the treatment. Sure, the video might not make sense in a linear sense, but where else are you going to get both Satanists and a psychedelic taco?

Hudkins had this to say about the final product:

“We knew it would be weird simply because there were no instructions. We just asked people to make something unique to their skills and interests, and put our trust 100% in them. And they delivered! Surprisingly, the clips became bizarrely cohesive in the editing stage, and the video plays out almost like a nightmare. A fun nightmare. We never expected something so accurate to the Rozwell Kid Brand®… a fun nightmare.”

Rozwell Kid’s album, Precious Art, is out now. Revisit our feature on the album here. Check out the director credits for the “Boomerang” video below, as well as Rozwell Kid’s current tour dates, which include shows with Jimmy Eat World.