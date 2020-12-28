As Rubi Rose was coming up in her rap career, Cardi B took notice. Though Rose only had a handful of singles released at the time, Cardi tapped her to make a brief cameo in the internet-breaking “WAP” video and has been singing Rose’s praise ever since. Rose is now expressing gratitude for the support by inserting an audio clip of Cardi’s compliments in the opening track off her recently released debut mixtape.

Rose dropped her anticipated debut project For The Streets on Christmas Day. The 8-track project spotlights Rose’s recognizable delivery, which Cardi mentions in her feature on the song “Intro / Cardi B Interlude.”

“I like Rubi Rose music, I like her voice a lot,” Cardi B says in the song. “It just, it just goes with it. Like a lot of female artists, like, they don’t have that voice. You could rap, and rap and rap and rap, but if you don’t have that voice, you just don’t have it.”

Along with complimenting her voice, Cardi took to Twitter to tell fans she was bumping For The Streets upon its release.

Cleaning the fuck out this house while listening to rubi new mixtape. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2020

Listen to Cardi praise Rose in “Intro/Cardi B Interlude” above. See Rose’s For The Streets cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Intro / Cardi B Interlude”

2. “He In His Feelings”

3. “Back In The Booth”

4. “Bailar”

5. “The Truth”

6. “Whole Lotta Liquor” feat. Future and PartyNextDoor

7. “Papi”

8. “Viral”

For The Streets is out now via HitCo. Get it here.

