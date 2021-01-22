After going almost all of 2020 without a project, Rubi Rose came through for fans on Christmas Day with the release of her For The Streets mixtape. The eight-track project flaunted plenty of promise for the Atlanta-bred rapper. Looking to extend the life of the tape, she returns with a new video for “The Truth.”

The visual, which is directed by Legit Looks, begins with Rubi rapping in the booth during a studio session. Things are going well until her producer informs her that her sleeping partner’s phone has been ringing nonstop for the past few minutes. Rubi then takes a look to see who’s calling and immediately wakes him up, signaling that the man is guilty of some form of infidelity.

The rest of the video sees the couple head back to their home, where Rubi expresses her disappointment and her simple desire for her man to be truthful and loyal to her. The visual is the second one she’s delivered from the For The Streets project following her extravagant video for “He In His Feelings.” The project also boasts a confident co-sign from Cardi B and guest appearances from Future and Partynextdoor, who both appear on “Whole Lotta Liquor.”

Watch the video above. For The Streets is out now via HitCo. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.