Run The Jewels Finally Share The ‘Run The Jewels 4’ Release Date And Tracklist

When Run The Jewels first began, they came out the gates blazing. Their self-titled 2013 debut was quickly followed the next year with Run The Jewels 2. The wait for RTJ3 was a bit longer, as that one dropped in late 2016. Now it’s been about three-and-a-half years since their last album, and fans have been waiting for info about Run The Jewels 4. Finally, though, El-P and Killer Mike have revealed the release date for their next collaborative album, along with the art and tracklist.

This morning, El-P took to Twitter and wrote, “RTJ4 DROPPING IN 24 DAYS,” which gives the album a June 5 release date. Shortly after that, he shared the album’s cover art and tracklist, and noted that pre-orders would be live today at noon ET. The 11-song tracklist has a handful of featured guests, including Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme.

Check out the Run The Jewels 4 art and tracklist below.

Run The Jewels

1. “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)”
2. “Ooh La La” Feat. Greg Nice and DJ Premier”
3. “Out Of Sight” Feat. 2 Chainz
4. “Holy Calamaf*ck”
5. “Goonies vs. E.T.”
6. “Walking In The Snow”
7. “Ju$t” Feat. Pharrell Williams and Zack De La Rocha
8. “Never Look Back”
9. “The Ground Below”
10. “Pulling The Pin” Feat. Mavis Staples and Josh Homme
11. “A Few Words For The Firing Squad (Radiation)”

Run The Jewels 4 is out 6/5. Pre-order it here.

