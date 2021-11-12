The jewels will never stop running. Run The Jewels will make sure of that. The electric hip-hop duo of Killer Mike and El-P, now on their fourth joint release, RTJ4, are going just as strong as they were back in 2013 when they first joined forces. There are few festivals that make better sense for this hip-hop super duo with a side of rap nerdom thrown in than Adult Swim Festival, and that’s exactly where Mike and El chose to debut a new video from their latest album. “Never Look back” is a collaboration with noted Australian filmmaker John Hillcoat, who has worked with artists like Nick Cave, Massive Attack and Depeche Mode.

The visual itself features cameos from The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Day Of The Dead’s Greg Nicotero. The clip was shot on location in Atlanta, and works as a retelling of the classic George Romero film, Night Of The Living Dead. Mike and El-P are navigating a zombie outbreak of their own, interspersed with scenes from the 1968 film. With some great inception-like maneuvering, the future version of Run The Jewels are performing the song live on a TV set while their other selves try to survive the zombie attack. What else would you expect from RTJ? Check out the clip above.