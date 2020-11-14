Run The Jewels are undoubtedly having a year in 2020. They got off to a bit of a slow start, when they were forced to delay their fourth album due to the coronavirus pandemic. After clearing a few hurdles, Killer Mike and El-P delivered Run The Jewels 4 in June and have been running strong ever since. In their latest moment in the spotlight, the rappers took to the Adult Swim Festival to premiere their new video for “No Save Point,” a track they released early this week.

The video features Killer Mike and El-P standing in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game world, appearing as alter egos of Yankee & The Brave and interacting with some of the characters from the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, and the game also features guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Nina Kraviz, Grimes, and more.

The video for “No Save Point” arrives after the duo shared a one for “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4).” They also appeared on Adult Swim’s Holy Calmavote concert special, where they performed Run The Jewels 4 in full. The duo also spoke on their inclusion in the game in a promo video from December, saying, “Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on. We want to provide you with the soundtrack for f*cking sh*t up.”

You can watch the ‘No Save Point’ video above.