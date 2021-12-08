Russ rarely takes a break when it comes to releasing music, and after a streak of dropping singles that began over the summer, he’s prepared to end the year on a high note with a brand new album. Russ will drop Chomp 2 on Wednesday, December 8, and hours before he releases it, he shared the tracklist and features. The full-length effort will see contributions from Jadakiss, Snoop Dogg, Jay Electronica, The Game, Big Sean, Wale, Joey Badass, Styles P, Westside Gunn, Lloyd Banks, Ghostface Killah, Papoose, Big K.R.I.T., Ranson, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, Mozzy, CyHi The Prynce, and more.

Chomp 2 also offers an impressive cast of producers, including 9th Wonder, Hary Fraud, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist, Statik Selektah, Boi-1da, Bink!

The album comes a year after he released its predecessor. The first Chomp is much shorter, clocking in at six songs and with features from Ab-Soul, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Kxng Crooked, Benny The Butcher, and DJ Premier.

Chomp 2 will join a strong cast of singles Russ has released in 2021. They include “On The Way,” “Satisfy,” “Lucky,” “Private,” and “Status.” He’s also worked with Lil Baby and Blxst in addition to teasing a potential joint album with Kehlani.

You can view the tracklist for Chomp 2 in the post above.

