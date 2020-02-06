The past week has been a busy one for Russ. Last Friday, he delivered his third album, Shake The Snow Globe. The fourteen track effort saw appearances from Rick Ross, Benny The Butcher, Kiana Lede, BIA, and more. Bringing the album to the late-night television stage, Russ took his talents to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform album cut “Patience.”

The rapper was easy to keep track of during the performance, as he stayed perched atop a boulder on stage for the entire time he was on stage, flanked by visuals of what seemed to be hourglasses on the lunar surface as he performed the introspective track.

Russ’ performance comes just days after he accused Post Malone of cultural appropriation in his earlier days. While calling Malone a “phenomenal” act, Russ also pointed out that the switch in his image is not something to ignore: “I do think that it’s an interesting thing to look at from that lens of where you come in with braids and golds to the point people are thinking you’re mixed and now, you drink Bud Light and wear cowboy boots and stuff.”

Watch Russ’ performance of “Patience” in the video above.

Shake The Snow Globe is out now via Russ My Way/Columbia Records. Get it here.