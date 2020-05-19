Music

Russ Unveils New Collaborations With Ty Dolla Sign And More On The Deluxe Version Of ‘Shake The Snow Globe’

Russ debuted his third studio album Shake The Snow Globe back in January. After a public call-out of Post Malone and sharing a theory about Travis Scott, Russ is gracing fans with even more music. Now, the producer returns with a deluxe version of his album, which features several brand-new tracks and includes verses by some recognizable names.

Russ’ Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) touts five new tracks. The record boasts collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign on “3 AM” and Boogie on “Sky.” Along with the original tracklist, the deluxe record sees two bonus tracks, including “Best On Earth” which earned a Platinum certification and “Civil War” which was recently certified Gold.

Listen to “3 AM” above and check out Russ’ Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) album art and tracklist below.

Columbia

1. “3 AM” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
2. “Sky” feat. Boogie
3. “You Coulda Left Me Alone”
4. “No Tears Left”
5. “2006”
6. “Summer At 7”
7. “Paranoid”
8. “Need A Minute”
9. “Guess What” feat. Rick Ross
10. “A Lot More”
11. “Can’t Go On”
12. “Asshole” Feat. Bugus
13. “Nighttime”
14. “All To You” Feat. Kiana Ledé
15. “Shots”
16. “Patience”
17. “I Thought You Got Me” Feat. Benny The Butcher
18. “Foot On The Gas” Feat. Devin The Dude
19. “Momma”
20. “Civil War”
21. “Best On Earth” Feat. BIA

Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

