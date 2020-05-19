Russ debuted his third studio album Shake The Snow Globe back in January. After a public call-out of Post Malone and sharing a theory about Travis Scott, Russ is gracing fans with even more music. Now, the producer returns with a deluxe version of his album, which features several brand-new tracks and includes verses by some recognizable names.

Russ’ Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) touts five new tracks. The record boasts collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign on “3 AM” and Boogie on “Sky.” Along with the original tracklist, the deluxe record sees two bonus tracks, including “Best On Earth” which earned a Platinum certification and “Civil War” which was recently certified Gold.

Listen to “3 AM” above and check out Russ’ Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) album art and tracklist below.

1. “3 AM” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

2. “Sky” feat. Boogie

3. “You Coulda Left Me Alone”

4. “No Tears Left”

5. “2006”

6. “Summer At 7”

7. “Paranoid”

8. “Need A Minute”

9. “Guess What” feat. Rick Ross

10. “A Lot More”

11. “Can’t Go On”

12. “Asshole” Feat. Bugus

13. “Nighttime”

14. “All To You” Feat. Kiana Ledé

15. “Shots”

16. “Patience”

17. “I Thought You Got Me” Feat. Benny The Butcher

18. “Foot On The Gas” Feat. Devin The Dude

19. “Momma”

20. “Civil War”

21. “Best On Earth” Feat. BIA

Shake The Snow Globe (Deluxe) is out now via Columbia. Get it here.

