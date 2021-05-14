If you’re a fan of Russ, I have some great news for you. The Atlanta-bred rapper is back to releasing a new song every week for his supporters, something he did early in his career to help him reach the breakout moment he arrived at in 2015. Russ shared that the weekly releases would be returning last week in a tweet writing, “DROPPIN A SONG A WEEK AND IGNORING EVERYBODY.” Now, for its second installment, he shares his latest single, “Status.” The new effort sees Russ cruising through bars about women, friends who doubted him, and his growing popularity all while keeping his emotions in a nonchalant state.

Russ’ latest drop comes after he kicked off his return last week with “Small Talk.” That track brought plenty of energy from Russ as he declared no interest in small talk when there’s business to be taken care of. While the two tracks signal a consistent return to music, they aren’t the first piece of music Russ has delivered in 2021. Prior to that, he dropped a number of singles which include “Ugly” with Lil Baby, “Bankrupt,” “Misunderstood,” and “Hard For Me.”

As for fans who might be interested in a new project from Russ, they may have to wait a bit as he delivered two of them in 2020 with Shake The Snow Globe and Chomp, which should be enough to keep listeners satisfied when paired with the new singles.

Press play on the new track in the video above.