Ryan Pollie is gearing up to release his new self-titled album this Friday via Anti-, but ahead of that, he’s shared one more preview of the record, a new tune called “Getting Clean.” The single is driven by a relaxing old-school country twang, including an absolutely delightful slide guitar solo midway through the song. On the track, Pollie seems to be leaving a relationship behind, with lyrics like, “Tired of your basement I’m like a wishing well / Know I wish you well when I move on,” and a chorus during which he repeats, “I’m not getting clean like I wish you were.”

Pollie previously said that making the album was an important achievement for him while undergoing chemotherapy in the summer of 2018, saying, “Mixing is where it all came together for me. Because I was sick, it was this new challenge — ‘I have to finish this record. I have to get out of bed. I don’t feel too well, but I’m going to go down the street to the studio and I’m going to give my notes and overdub some piano.’ I finished the record while I was sick, and that was a big thing for me, being sick and being able to finish something. It made me feel strong.”

Listen to “Getting Clean” above, and revisit our Indie Mixtape 20 interview with Pollie here.

Ryan Pollie is out 5/17 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.