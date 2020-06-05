Rap fans online are unleashing a chimera of jokes on Mobile, Alabama rapper Rylo Rodriguez for his new album cover thanks to one fan’s timely retweet and some questionable photoshop that may be taking the title a bit too literally. Rodriguez teased Goat In Human Form, his third full-length project, on Instagram Monday, posting its cover and suggesting that it’ll be released sometime this month. However, once the cover — which depicts Rylo as a mythological creature, with his torso turning into the body of an actual goat — migrated to Twitter, the great roast commenced in flamboyant fashion.

Nah this the worst album cover I’ve ever seen 💀 pic.twitter.com/xtEXyyCPDv — lilgoofey 👑 ❼ (@lilgoofey5) June 4, 2020

“Nah this the worst album cover I’ve ever seen,” wrote the Twitter user who posted it to his timeline. Making matters worse, the Twitter preview managed to cut the cover at Rylo’s waist, making it all the more enticing for observers to click through and determine just what made the cover so bad. Naturally, the tweet went viral, bringing with it a wave of gags, many focusing on the young adult fiction series Percy Jackson And The Olympians, which revolves around Greek mythology and includes a satyr (half-man, half-goat) character named Grover Underwood.

nigga looking like grover from percy jackson 😂 https://t.co/44CB8eTwpl — drew?!?! 🇭🇹 (@sheknowsdrew) June 5, 2020

It didn’t take long for the parallels to inspire comparisons to Grover, while some other observers began posting other covers with odd photoshop jobs or questionable goat references. Other jokes invoked the faun (another name for satyr) Mr. Tumnus from The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe and the centaur character Motaro from the Mortal Kombat video game series. Hopefully Rylo’s got a good sense of humor, but even if the jokes sting a little, he has to appreciate all the free promotion he’s getting for his upcoming project.

I know a MK character when i see one pic.twitter.com/sredJlS0z0 — Reek (@SkinniKidRiq) June 5, 2020

Check out more fan responses below.

He wanna be Mr. Tumnus so bad https://t.co/nwpD1fTaZw — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) June 5, 2020

No. THIS ONE. Not cuz of the kids but still pic.twitter.com/sJF9fKkJY0 — ALEXANDER FRE$CO (@FLEXXINbeFRESCO) June 5, 2020

this one up there pic.twitter.com/npHVhRTPk5 — jaydon w/ the hair (@shaqlikeslotion) June 5, 2020

every time someone says they seen the worst album cover ever they ALWAYS post some Michelangelo lookin shit like this https://t.co/6HqhUwmUlK — One Million Pounds Of Rat Meat Sold In America (@79hfg3n3948rhf0) June 5, 2020

Say wallah Percy Jackson’s boy made a mixtape https://t.co/1GO1Oj4Usd — Sy ⛈ (@sykhns) June 5, 2020