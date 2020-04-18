During a special quarantine-themed live stream of People’s Party With Talib Kweli, the BKMC hit Instagram Live with co-host Jasmin Leigh streaming in via video call to have a one-of-a-kind interview with Wu-Tang founder and hip-hop pioneer RZA. Over the course of the hour-long conversation, the two Brooklynites talked celebrating hip-hop history via Swizz Beats’ Verzuz “battles,” RZA’s top five kung-fu movies, veganism, and more.

Among the “top five essential kung-fu movies any Wu-Tang fan must have seen,” RZA selects Shaolin Vs. Wu-Tang, 36 Chambers Of Shaolin, Five Deadly Venoms, 8th Diagram Pole Fighter, and Kid With The Golden Arm. RZA also reveals how he learned chess, how the Wu-Tang Clan ended up dominating a list of the best rappers (based on unique words) in hip-hop, and why competition can lead to stagnation. In another segment, RZA explains Five Percenter philosophy as it relates to the Hulu show Wu-Tang: An American Saga and why the show didn’t have enough time to explain the importance of the movement to the Wu-Tang Clan’s members.

Watch the full interview above and stay tuned for more.

People’s Party is a weekly interview show hosted by Talib Kweli with big-name guests exploring hip-hop, culture, and politics. Subscribe via Apple, Spotify, or YouTube.