Detroit rapper Sada Baby first came to prominence with the fun-loving, goofy dances he did in the video for his breakout viral hit “Bloxk Party,” so it’s only right that he returns to such shenanigans in the video for “Little While,” which has even more potential for hit status — at least, algorithmically, thanks to its guest spots from Big Sean and Hit-Boy.

Much like the video for “Bloxk Party,” the clip for “Little While” revolves around a house party, except that now, the stakes and the budget are much higher, causing the venue to change up proportionally. Now, instead of an Airbnb, Sada’s shooting at massive mansions, complete with valets and check-ins, elaborate decorations, and a noticeable increase in the ratio of women to men, including a cameo from fellow emerging Detroit rap star Kash Doll (who should really get a verse on any potential remixes).

“Little While” is Sada’s second major foray into the techno-style drum programming that his hometown pioneered after “Whole Lotta Choppas,” which famously featured a Nicki Minaj verse on its remix.

Watch Sada Baby’s “Little While” video featuring Big Sean and Hit-Boy above.

Sada Baby is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.