In 2016, Sade’s son Izaak Theo Adu (then named Mickailia “Ila” Adu) came out as a transgender man, writing that October, “today is the first day of the rest of my life. 4/10/16,” along with hashtags that indicated he was beginning hormone therapy. Now, Adu has completed transition surgery, and in a heartwarming social media post, he has also thanked his mother for her support.

He shared a photo of his mother and himself on Instagram and wrote, “It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!! Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens.”

Adu frequently takes the opportunity to share kind words about his mother online. He shared photos of the two of them on Mothers Day this year and wrote, “You are a Queen with the strength of a Lioness. My lifeline. I love you more than words can say. Happy Mother’s Day.” In another post not long before that, he wrote, “LEGET have no idea what I’d do without this woman. I love you so damn much Mumsyyyyyyyy.”

As for Sade, she’s been busier than usual in recent years: Last November, she shared a new song called “The Big Unknown,” which was her first single since 2011.