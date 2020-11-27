Saint JHN Bypasses Kanye West’s Approval On The Raunchy ‘Smack DVD’

Guyanese rapper Saint JHN bypassed Kanye West‘s approval to get a verse on his raunchy new song “Smack DVD,” revealing in the stripper-filled visualizer that Kanye probably won’t see it until it’s officially out. The tongue-in-cheek message plays out via title cards on a blank screen during Kanye’s verse, informing viewers that Kanye didn’t get approval on the video and jokingly asking for “some Yeezys in a colorway for not a cult.”

Saint JHN just released his third album, While the World Was Burning, a week ago via HITCO and his own Godd Complexx imprint. Ahead of the release, he planned to release a video for the single “Roses” with Future but instead canceled the shoot to donate the budget to charity. He did release the single “Gorgeous,” while the album itself features appearances from 6lack, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DaBaby, JID, Kehlani, and Lil Uzi Vert. Kanye also appears on a song called “Pray 4 Me.”

The rapper has steadily increased in notoriety since changing his stage name to Saint JHN in 2016. After being cosigned by Solange Knowles, he featured on her sister Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift project, as well as Vic Mensa’s V Tape and “Famous” with Octavian.

Watch the “Smack DVD” visualizer above.