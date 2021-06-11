The upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy seems to be a place where unexpected musical collaborations are occurring. After the Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin were paired over a Just Blaze-produced beat for “We Win,” the first single from the movie’s soundtrack, the latest offering from the soundtrack comes as an effort with Saint Jhn and SZA. The duo joins forces for “Just For Me,” a blissful track that captures the acts in dreamy spirits on cloud nine as they profess their love for each other. The song arrives a little over a month before the movie’s July 16 premiere in theatre.

Both acts on Saint Jhn and SZA have been active in the music world in their own ways over the last few months. Saint Jhn’s 2021 has been quiet, but he concluded 2020 in a very active way thanks to multiple videos from his third album, While The World Was Burning, which he released in November with features from Kanye West, Future, Kehlani, 6lack, and more. As for SZA, she’s been working towards her currently untitled sophomore album that will hopefully arrive sooner than later. Until then, fans can enjoy her recent singles, “Good Days” and “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla Sign as well as her “Kiss Me More” collaboration with Doja Cat.

Press play on the video above to hear “Just For Me.”

