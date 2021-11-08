It was just this past summer that Nick Cannon cause the attention of social media and the entertainment world for the number of children he was seemingly having in a rather short amount of time. In June, model Alyssa Scott, the mother of Nick’s seventh child, revealed the birth of their baby boy Zen. Elsewhere, Cannon also had twin boys, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa earlier this year, as that announcement came less than a week before Scott’s own. Furthermore, Cannon and Brittany Bell’s daughter Powerful Queen was born last December. In September, Cannon alluded to going celibate thanks to a conversation with his therapist, but he may break that rule for one individual.

Nick Cannon jokingly responds to a tweet from Saweetie where she said she wants to have babies. Cannon recently made headlines for welcoming four children in the span of six months, then pledging to “take a break.” pic.twitter.com/2mmEsDvU1V — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2021

Saweetie expressed her desire to have children in a tweet, writing, “I want some babies.” Cannon caught wind of her message and responded with a group of emojis that included a hand-raising one, a thinking face, and a laughing emoji. It all seems to be a joke from Cannon as it produced some laughs on the timeline. Saweetie has yet to reply to Cannon’s tweet.

The interaction comes after Anitta and Sweetie joined forces to perform “Faking Love” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Check out a screenshot above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.