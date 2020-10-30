It’s that time again: Recording artists from across the music world are beginning to post their costumes for Halloween. Despite the ongoing pandemic and decided lack of places to show of their effort, stars are upholding the tradition as best they can with the help of their glam teams and social media. However, they may all want to pack it in after seeing Bay Area rapper Saweetie‘s impressive triple costume, which she posted to Instagram last night.

Saweetie is a huge fan of Beyonce and Destiny’s Child — see almost any of her 2000s-era-inspired music videos for evidence — and put her fandom on display with a costume inspired by the cover artwork and music video for the girl group’s 2001 mega-hit “Bootylicious.” Not only did she perfectly recreate the cover right down to the wardrobe and hair, but she also remade the music video with the help of some fancy editing to portray all three members.

Although Saweetie’s been quiet on the musical front in 2020, only releasing a handful of singles throughout the year, those singles have been absolute chart monsters, gobbling up streams and taking over the public consciousness. A remix for her 2019 hit “Tap In” featured the hugely successful DaBaby, breakout artist Jack Harlow, and Hot 100 mainstay Post Malone, while her “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” rebutted years of criticism about her flow. Her latest single, the R&B-sampling “Back To The Streets,” had fans begging her to release it for months ahead of time. With her debut album right around the corner and her Icy Life and Icy University shows running up numbers on social media, Spotify, and YouTube, it’s only a matter of time before she’s as recognizable as her idols.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.