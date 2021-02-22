Saweetie And Doja Cat Are Giving Teslas Away To A Few Lucky Fans

Back in January, Saweetie tapped Doja Cat for the joint single “Best Friend,” a sizzling celebration of every woman’s irreplaceable partner-in-crime. Now to future promote their track, Saweetie and Doja Cat have partnered with Telsa to gift a Model S car to a few lucky fans in a giveaway contest.

Announcing the official “Bestie In A Tessie” giveaway in a video posted to Instagram, Saweetie shared the news. “I am doing a huge giveaway. I’m not only giving away one, but two brand-new Teslas,” she said. “They’re sleek, they’re sexy, and they’re hella spacious.”

Speaking about her decision to hold the giveaway, Saweetie said: “My Icy family has shown so much love towards the ‘Best Friend’ track and I’m hyped to return the love to two lucky fans with these two Teslas.”

While Saweetie’s most recent collaboration was with Doja Cat, it seems as though the rapper may be collaborating with another groundbreaking hip-hop artist. Earlier this month, Cardi B’s sister Hennessy spilled some news about a possible joint track with Saweetie. According to Hennessy, Cardi and Saweetie’s managers are in talks about a mysterious project that the two are working on, meaning that a new single could be on the way.

See Saweetie’s official announcement above.

The contest winners will be announced 4/16. Enter the giveaway here.

