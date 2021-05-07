After dropping a new song for fans every now and then, Saweetie seems ready to flood the streets with music as the Bay Area rapper is already back with a new track. Her latest drop is an energetic banger titled “Fast (Motion)” and on it, Saweetie has her eyes on nothing but first place. She boasts about keeping things at a quick pace just like the life she lives, while leaving her competition in the dust behind her. The song arrives with a video that features the rapper as a soccer player, racecar driver, and skydiver, thus proving there’s nothing she can’t excel at.

The new track arrives after she dropped off her Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 project last month. Its seven tracks saw appearances from Drakeo The Ruler, Lourdiz, Kendra Jae, Bbbyafricka, and Loui. While the real full-length effort that the rapper’s fans are waiting for is her upcoming debut album, Pretty B*tch Music, they’ll have to exercise their patience for a bit longer as it’s set for a release at some point this summer. In the meantime, Saweetie has been working on her crafting at an artist development boot camp she attended. “For me, I’m gonna focus on what I struggle with,” she said about the camp. “I struggle with breathing control, I’m gonna work on my dance moves, my details, all that good stuff, my body, my stamina, everything.”

Press play on Saweetie’s energetic new track above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.