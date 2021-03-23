In her new Cosmopolitan cover story, Saweetie comes clean about one of the formative incidents of her career. Addressing the infamous February 2018 Hot 97 interview in which host Ebro bullied her over her freestyle, calling it “basic” among other things, Saweetie says that the host’s insensitive comments left a lasting negative impression on her.

“It was a really dark point in my life,” she admits. ” went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, ‘Wait…’ I had PTSD from that.” She also notes that due to a lack of experience and artist development, which labels basically gave up on during the blog era ten years before “Icy Grl” blew up on Instagram, fans saw her as a bad performer, which further hurt her sense of self esteem.

“Because ‘Icy Grl’ was so popular, I was being booked at huge festivals,” she notes. “I was literally thrown into it.” However, she credits the experience with toughening her up and prepare her for success. “I’m really grateful for my start. Because the mistakes, the struggle, the grind—it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now because I know what it feels like to sleep in motels, to drive and do promo, to be stressed out.”

You can read the full profile here.

