Saweetie 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Saweetie’s Refreshed ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Wave Continues As The Rapper Teases Her Upcoming Single ‘Nani’

To borrow a phrase from the late Aaliyah, if at first you don’t succeed dust yourself and try again.

Saweetie’s refreshed Pretty B*tch Music era is upon us. To kick off the wave, the rapper released the record “Richtivities.” But the best is yet to come. Yesterday (March 30), Saweetie teased what seems to be her next single, supposedly titled “Nani.”

“Ooh, got that nani, nani, nani / How she walk through, swingin’ that body / Yellin’, “Who gon’ stop me?” / You ain’t got the time to clock me / Ooh, got that nani, nani, nani / Big, bad, I’ma keep it low with money / Yellin’, ’Who gon’ stop me?’ / You ain’t got the time to clock me / Pull the cameras out, a b*tch lookin’ too good / My name in her mouth,” raps Saweetie.

Users online immediately took to the clip and demanded that Saweetie drop the whole track. Even GloRilla gave her stamp of approval.

“I like dis 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote the rapper.

“Okay, sis, this sounds like a cute little vibe. I could get behind this,” penned a user.

“I know a hit when I hear one,” wrote another.

“A pop summer hit omg,” chimed another.

“Oooooooo likeee! She really makes music for us pretty b*tches,” wrote another.

Saweetiehas yet to share a release date for the track. So, for now, the teaser will have to hold you over.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

