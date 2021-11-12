When Saweetie’s “Get It Girl” was teased in a Beats By Dre ad earlier this month, many assumed it would be a part of her upcoming album. Well, the full song was shared today and it turns out that it’s actually appearing on the upcoming soundtrack album for the fifth and final season of Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure.

Rae recently told Billboard of the important role music plays in the show, “From the beginning, music has played an integral part in Insecure. The music itself is a character — it’s a friend, it’s a familiar voice and that’s always been the intention. Music has a way of taking us back to a specific memory or moment in time and I think a lot of people can relate to that when they hear a song on the show. When it came to developing the final soundtrack, I knew [Insecure music supervisor Kier Lehman] and [Rae’s record label Raedio] could capture that feeling and leave our fans with something they can always return to, while also providing a platform for emerging artists to have their voices heard on an international scale.”

Benoni Tagoe, Raedio president and Rae’s longtime business partner, also noted, “Insecure and the Insecure soundtrack acts as a tool to break artists or at least introduce people to artists. [Rae has] told me there’s times when she may have picked a song, and she feels like if she watches a cut of Insecure and the song doesn’t fit, it really ruins it for her.”

Meanwhile, Saweetie is getting ready for a major step in career, as she’s set to make her first appearance as a Saturday Night Live musical guest on November 20.

Listen to “Get It Girl” above.

Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5 is out 12/3 via Raedio/Atlantic Records/HBO.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.