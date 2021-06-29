Saweetie‘s only been split up from Quavo for about three months, but fans already see a new rap beau in her future. Jack Harlow, who featured on Saweetie’s “Tap In” remix last year, was caught on camera playfully interrupting her interview on the BET Awards red carpet to introduce himself — and because the interview in question was for The Shade Room, you know it caught the attention of exactly the fans who love shipping celebrities almost as much as sipping the spilled tea from their relationship drama.

Jack Harlow about to risk it all for Saweetie! 🤣 🎥: @TheShadeRoom pic.twitter.com/bEdlXSycDD — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) June 29, 2021

During the interview, in which Saweetie was asked to “step into The Shade Room,” Harlow can be seen walking past in the background before pulling a smooth 180 and popping into the shot to say, “Hi, Saweetie.” While shaking hands, Saweetie notices that Jack seems to be the one shaking… which he denies before slinking off to the award show. When asked by the host whether that was Jack shooting his shot, Saweetie betrayed a woeful misunderstanding of the outlet interviewing her, warning her, “I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this sh*t.” Uhhh…. Saweetie? IT’S THE SHADE ROOM. You already know what’s going to happen!

Lemme find out Jack Harlow tryna find out about Saweetie!! He was real smooth with it too 😏😎 pic.twitter.com/4rFNLzx8cO — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 29, 2021

Sure enough, once the video migrated to Twitter, the reactions came rolling in, sending both artists’ names straight to the trending topics (where they’ve been quite comfortable for months, especially after Sunday’s BET Awards, where Harlow’s presence was questioned and fans thirsted over Saweetie’s dad). While some fans seemed quite keen on the idea of a love connection between the two hitmakers, others thought Saweetie could do better (not Jack though… sorry, Jack). Check out the best responses below.

Saweetie and Jack Harlow pic.twitter.com/1bUuJGJ2kI — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) June 29, 2021

saweetie and jack harlow?? 👀 chile i would not be mad at it pic.twitter.com/1NTQA7VE4o — 𝒷𝑒𝒷𝑒 (@brionnaaaliyah) June 29, 2021

Saweetie said Jack Harlow was shaking but in actuality sis was the one that was SHOOK pic.twitter.com/KDTmSXlPtv — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) June 29, 2021

Bro if Saweetie looked at me like this I would’ve moaned on the spot 🥺 https://t.co/88JPKI9EV4 — .tee 🅴 (@wagner_tee) June 29, 2021

this is so funny Saweetie really had Jack Harlow nervous 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EBqvo1MYsp — tidy money 🍈💸 (@timabigpretty) June 29, 2021

i saw that video of jack harlow hitting on saweetie… and i’ve never felt this hot by a white man .. wtf?.! pic.twitter.com/eDQiicKHVr — juliancito (@urcancerbf) June 29, 2021

I think saweetie and jack would be cute lowkey….. pic.twitter.com/Xwv13pMmZg — Asami ✨ (@babyasamii) June 29, 2021

Jack shot at Saweetie? On camera? We the Black Delegation have proposed a two way trade for Jack Harlow in exchange for Trick Daddy and cash considerations pic.twitter.com/ytBhd6ijV8 — KinG BeeF (@KFree713) June 29, 2021

Jack Harlow looking at Saweetie like 11 McDonald’s nuggets in a box of 10 😭 pic.twitter.com/O2jYOaC35y — Diara🍓Hyune is home (@exotanskz) June 28, 2021

