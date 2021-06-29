Getty Image
Fans Ship Saweetie And Jack Harlow After He Introduced Himself To Her On The BET Awards Red Carpet

Saweetie‘s only been split up from Quavo for about three months, but fans already see a new rap beau in her future. Jack Harlow, who featured on Saweetie’s “Tap In” remix last year, was caught on camera playfully interrupting her interview on the BET Awards red carpet to introduce himself — and because the interview in question was for The Shade Room, you know it caught the attention of exactly the fans who love shipping celebrities almost as much as sipping the spilled tea from their relationship drama.

During the interview, in which Saweetie was asked to “step into The Shade Room,” Harlow can be seen walking past in the background before pulling a smooth 180 and popping into the shot to say, “Hi, Saweetie.” While shaking hands, Saweetie notices that Jack seems to be the one shaking… which he denies before slinking off to the award show. When asked by the host whether that was Jack shooting his shot, Saweetie betrayed a woeful misunderstanding of the outlet interviewing her, warning her, “I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this sh*t.” Uhhh…. Saweetie? IT’S THE SHADE ROOM. You already know what’s going to happen!

Sure enough, once the video migrated to Twitter, the reactions came rolling in, sending both artists’ names straight to the trending topics (where they’ve been quite comfortable for months, especially after Sunday’s BET Awards, where Harlow’s presence was questioned and fans thirsted over Saweetie’s dad). While some fans seemed quite keen on the idea of a love connection between the two hitmakers, others thought Saweetie could do better (not Jack though… sorry, Jack). Check out the best responses below.

