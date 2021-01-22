Fans were shocked, and perhaps a bit envious, when Saweetie showed off her Christmas gift from Quavo: a custom powder blue Bentley convertible that was embossed with a snowflake emoji. The gift was a testament of Quavo’s love, but apparently not the only generous act he does in their relationship. Saweetie recently recalled the first time she knew Quavo was in love with her — and instead of a Bentley, it involves chicken.

Saweetie opened up about some aspects of her relationship with Quavo that’s not seen on social media. Speaking to Page Six, Saweetie explained how Quavo shows his love to her:

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food. He gave me his last piece of chicken. I wasn’t testing him or anything. I’ll be coming out of a Zoom meeting or done doing something and he would have saved me some of his food.”

The rapper went on to say that those small actions are what mean the most to her. “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them,” she continued. “The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

