Getty Image
Music

Quavo Gifted Saweetie Bentley And It Has A Subtle Nod To Their Infamous DM Conversation

Contributing Writer

People were impressed when Cardi B celebrated Offset’s birthday by gifting him a $700k Lamborghini. But fellow Migos member Quavo wanted to take things up a notch by giving his significant other a different custom ride. The rapper decided to ring in the holidays by surprising Saweetie with an icy Bentley — and she was speechless.

Quavo surprised Saweetie with a powder blue Bentley convertible with custom-made details. The car’s seats are embroidered with the word “icy” and the car’s exterior is adorned with a snowflake decal, Saweetie’s favorite emoji, and a reference to Quavo’s viral, relationship-starting DM conversation with her.

Saweetie shared the luxury gift in a video posted to her Instagram. After being initially speechless at the gift, Saweetie squealed and said her heart was “beating so fast.”

Saweetie was happy with the gift, to say the least.

Quavo’s gift to Saweetie arrives shortly after the rapper teased Migo’s highly-anticipated Culture III. Speaking about the album’s release date in a recent interview, Quavo said it’s coming “at the top of the year.” He added that Migos decided to wait to drop the LP so that they could be together with fans in person. “I just want to be with the people,” he said. “I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×