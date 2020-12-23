People were impressed when Cardi B celebrated Offset’s birthday by gifting him a $700k Lamborghini. But fellow Migos member Quavo wanted to take things up a notch by giving his significant other a different custom ride. The rapper decided to ring in the holidays by surprising Saweetie with an icy Bentley — and she was speechless.

Quavo surprised Saweetie with a powder blue Bentley convertible with custom-made details. The car’s seats are embroidered with the word “icy” and the car’s exterior is adorned with a snowflake decal, Saweetie’s favorite emoji, and a reference to Quavo’s viral, relationship-starting DM conversation with her.

Saweetie shared the luxury gift in a video posted to her Instagram. After being initially speechless at the gift, Saweetie squealed and said her heart was “beating so fast.”

Quavo got Saweetie an icy Bentley 🧊 pic.twitter.com/c8NWRCjW0T — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 23, 2020

Saweetie was happy with the gift, to say the least.

Brooooooooo 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — diamonté (@Saweetie) December 23, 2020

Quavious Marshall the fuckin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!! — diamonté (@Saweetie) December 23, 2020

Quavo’s gift to Saweetie arrives shortly after the rapper teased Migo’s highly-anticipated Culture III. Speaking about the album’s release date in a recent interview, Quavo said it’s coming “at the top of the year.” He added that Migos decided to wait to drop the LP so that they could be together with fans in person. “I just want to be with the people,” he said. “I want to touch the people and that’s what we gon’ do at the top of the year.”

