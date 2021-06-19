It’s been a long wait for Saweetie’s official debut album Pretty B*tch Music, but at least it hasn’t been that grueling. That’s because the Bay Area act has released a number of tracks as she’s worked on finishing her opus. At long last, the project is complete, as its release date was revealed just moments before Saweetie’s performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The host of the late-night show gave a brief introduction to Saweetie before her performance of “Fast (Motion).” It was here that Kimmel revealed Pretty B*tch Music will be released on June 25. This gives fans less than a week to prepare themselves for the album’s arrival, which also lands on the same day of projects to be released by Tyler The Creator and Doja Cat.

As for the performance itself, Saweetie delivered a flashy set atop a rooftop that was riddled with flashing lights and a squad of backup dancers. Pretty B*tch Music will also arrive a little over two months after Saweetie’s most recent project, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1.

You can watch her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.