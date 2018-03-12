Premiere: Say Sue Me’s ‘B Lover’ Is A Riotous Ode To A Fallen Bandmate

Busan Cultural Foundation

The roots of Busan, South Korea four-piece Say Sue Me extend to their childhood, when bassist Jae Young and guitarist Kim Byungkyu became friends in the fifth grade. By 2012, drummer Kang Semin and singer Sumi Choi had joined the fold, with Sumi finding her footing as a natural songwriter shortly thereafter. The current iteration of the group includes drummer Changwon, temporarily replacing Semin who is recovering from a major falling injury.

The music of Say Sue Me is also rooted in the past, owing a lot to the less-twee spectrum of the C86 sound. On their second album, the revelatory Where We Were Together, the group can’t help but be affected by the loss of their bandmate, with the four songs that were conceived after the accident all written either about Semin or inspired by him. Their second single, the riotous “B Lover,” is one of these tracks, but you don’t need to fully grasp the backstory to get sucked into its feverish tempo and go-for-broke delivery, with the band’s innate ear for a warm melody striking by the time the chorus kicks in.