Hilary Harris

Written in a cabin in the unruffled woods of Wisconsin (a For Emma, Forever Ago-esque setup), Sera Cahoone’s “Baker Lake” dips solemnly into melancholia and then swells with poised hopefulness. The track, which we’re premiering here today, is from Cahoone’s forthcoming EP, The Flora String Sessions, a collection of reissued fan favorites from her sprawling repertoire.

“Baker Lake” originally appeared on Cahoone’s Sup Pop debut album, 2008’s Only As The Day Is Long, and it’s a stunning and intimate piece, a letter to a lover that nods to deep pain and ambivalence yet is confident that redemption is still within the bounds of possibility. Cahoone’s emotion is palpable in the track as she sings over a dazzling string trio of violin, viola, and cello, conducted by Alex Guy.

Cahoone described the track as one of her favorites in her own repetoire: