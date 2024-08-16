Fans who have been wondering about the exact nature of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef’s relationship got some juicy red meat for gossip (or maybe red wine?) when the St. Louis star went on the Thoughts In A Culli podcast on Wednesday (August 14). After being asked about Chief Keef, Sexyy joked that the Chicago rapper “might be my third baby daddy” after detailing their interactions over the past few months.

“That’s my dog,” she said of Keef. “I don’t got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ‘cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other. But we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years… That’s my n****!”

The first time the two rappers were linked was when they teamed up to record “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad),” which was released last December. Keef appears in the video for the song, which features selfies of the two engaged in some cozy PDA. Sexyy had posted those selfies before the release of the video, which first sparked the rumors, but it sounds like things have progressed quite a bit since then. Sexyy recently appeared to confirm that the two were also working on a joint album together, so there’s a chance that their association could wind up being very productive, indeed.

You can watch the full interview with Sexyy Red for Thoughts In A Culli above.