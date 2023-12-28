On December 1, Sexyy Red released Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) — six months after the arrival of Hood Hottest Princess, which made Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2023 list. The deluxe tracklist included “Ghetto Princess” featuring Chief Keef. Now, Sexyy Red has linked with Keef one more time before the end of the year.

On Wednesday, December 27, Red shared “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) (Glo-Mix)” featuring Chief Keef. The nearly five-minute song is unsurprisingly very explicit, as Red raps, “(Bow, bow, bow, bow, bow) That’s that booty meat / (Ay, ay, ay, ay, ay) Look at them booty cheeks.”

Keef’s verse hits about 80 seconds in, where he boasts about his self-proclaimed status as “Sosa Santa,” among other bold proclamations, before putting his spin on the hook: “F*ck my baby mama, f*ck my baby mama, fuck my baby mama / She a dusty ass b*tch, b*tch be broke all summer.” The Chicago rapper gains momentum into two more verses — employing a growling, snarling delivery for bars soaked in disdain for women (or, at least one particular woman).

Keef promoted the song on his Instagram Story, writing, “That ain’t no real aP that cost a damn Bow,” while Red encouraged her fans to “tag ur baby mama in the comments.”

Listen to “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) (Glo-Mix)” above.