Sexyy Red has moxie. There’s no absolutely no denying that. The “Pound Town” rapper’s venture into cosmetics is all the proof you’ll need. Yesterday (November 15), Sexyy Red announced her budding beauty brand, Northside Princess, secured a partnership with Club Kuma. So, that means her lip gloss line and its viral cringeworthy names are here to stay.

If you would like to rub Sexyy Red’s ‘Coochie Juice,’ ‘Booty Hole Brown,’ ‘Nut,’ ‘P*ssyhole Pink,’ ‘Yellow Discharge,’ ‘Gonorrhea,’ ‘Blue Ballz,’ ‘Sex On My Period’ sheen pigments on your mouth you can do so soon with the Sexyy Gloss collection. Beginning on Black Friday (November 29), the limited edition ‘Sexyy Gloss Kit’ will be available for purchase.

In a statement Sexyy Red expressed her pride in the upcoming release. “I’m so excited to share my Northside Princess brand and my Sexyy Gloss collection with y’all,” she said. “This is real personal for me because this is the relaunch of something I worked on years ago, and it’s coming back better than ever. It’s cute and it smell real good too. If you wanna feel as Sexyy as me with this lip gloss on, my personal favs is Coochie Juice and Blue Ballz!”

Club Kuma’s co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Jenny Hsu echoed Sexyy Red’s excitement, saying: “At Club Kuma, our priority is partnering with creators who are driving culture forward. Sexyy Red brings a fresh perspective to everything she does, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with her on Northside Princess. The Sexyy Gloss Kit captures Sexyy’s fun and uninhibited spirit perfectly, and we’re excited to share it.”

The “Sexyy Gloss Kit” is set to go on sale on November 29 at 9am Pacific. In addition to Sexyy Red’s Gloss Kit, a supporting Northside Princess merch and apparel will be made available at the side time. Find more information here.