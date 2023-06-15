Sexyy Red Brings Her Raunchy Hit ‘Pound Town’ To ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Sexyy Red is a fast-rising name in hip-hop thanks to her raunchy hit “Pound Town” and today, she brings an unapologetic performance of her breakthrough single to UPROXX Sessions. Earlier this week, she explained the rules of “Pound Town” with Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson, and now, she shows why the sexually explicit hit is currently racking up the streams despite (or perhaps because of) its provocative content.

So, what are the rules of “Pound Town?” According to Sexyy Red, condoms are a must, the tongue has to get involved, “leave your morals at the door,” and there’s no nuttin’ allowed. And make sure you wash first because no one wants to deal with the smells before things get wild.

Thanks to the viral interest in “Pound Town” and another racy hit, “Born By The River,” the St. Louis native was able to secure some high-profile co-signers ahead of the release of her new mixtape Hood Hottest Princess. She’s joined on the tape by both Juicy J and Nicki Minaj, who appears on the remix of “Pound Town.” The mixtape is out now.

Watch Sexyy Red’s UPROXX Sessions performance above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.