Sexyy Red Plans To Launch A Lip Gloss Line With Truly Unhinged Names Inspired By ‘Pound Town’ Lyrics

These days, it’s not really enough just to have a consistent run of hit records — artists must have multiple revenue streams, including at least one product closely tied to their personal brand. Cardi B has Whip Shots, Tyler The Creator has Golf nail polish, and so on.

As one of rap’s hottest rising stars, Sexyy Red is also launching a product inspired by her music. It’s a line of lip glosses with color names taken right out of her “Pound Town” lyrics. As she told Interview magazine, though, that has resulted in some truly unhinged titles.

“I got a lip gloss line dropping soon, y’all better shop with your girl,” she said. “I got all different flavors: Coochie Juice, Bootyhole Brown, Coochie Pink, Sex on My Period, Gonorrhea, Yellow Discharge, and Nut.”

…….

Yikes. I’m not so sure anyone would want to slap on a shade called “yellow discharge” — that just sounds gross. Of course, the hilariously outrageous turns of phrase made Sexyy’s breakout hit a memorable fan favorite and a viral classic in just a few short months, so maybe they’ll respond a little better to these than I think. Either way, if she can really find a business partner willing to go all-in and bring products with such unappetizing names to market, I’d get that money up front — leave the stock options on the table.