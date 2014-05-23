Shakira’s ‘La La La (Brazil 2014)’ Is Way Better Than Pitbull’s World Cup Anthem

Last month, Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez released a single entitled, “We Are One (Ole Ola),” which was produced and recorded to be the official song of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Naturally, the people of Brazil were a little miffed that the song was made by a Cuban rapper and Puerto Rican singer, and originally featured only 14 seconds of singing from a Brazilian pop star, before the drum group Olodum was added in to make it sound more Brazilian. But if that appeased the complainers for even a moment, that was all shot to hell when the music video was released and featured everyone partying in Miami.
Among the complaints from random people on the Internet was the idea that Shakira’s 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka” was way better, and anyone with ears would probably agree that those people are right. Fortunately, Shakira just so happened to release a new music video for the single “La La La (Brazil 2014)” yesterday, and thanks to the fact that it also supports Activia’s World Food Programme and its School Meals initiative, it’s safe to say that this is now the real World Cup anthem. Pitbull who? J-Lo what? Thanks, Shakira.
certainly sounds like it should be playing on the menu music when I pop Fifa 14 in… also I LOLd pretty hard at the CGI baby soccer ball elephant
Is this one of those “the first thing was really bad so we’re going to pretend like the second still-bad-but-not-as bad thing is good” things?
do do do dod dodododo allegra
Egh, still not her best. What’s with the lack of Brazilian pop singers who know English to sing a world cup theme song?
Also: Is this video racist? Kind of looks like it.
Even rectal surgery is better than anything Pitbull has ever done.
Oh god, this is so infectious. I hate it, but it works so much better than the other one.
Wasn’t everyone outraged in 2010 because Shakira sang the song instead of an African singer doing it? How hard is it for the FIFA people to figure this out?
MC Guime did it better [www.youtube.com]
the lyrics’ stretches sucked, but the rest was fine. much better than that piece of crap song for sure.
the best
Shakira > Pitbull = Not New Information.
NONE OF THEN ARE GOOD .
PRISCILLA’S NEW SONG VAI (GO!) FOR THE WORLDCUP2014 IS THE BEST AND SHE IS OFFICIALLY BRAZILIAN .
[www.youtube.com]
PRISCILLA’S SONG VAI (GO!) IS WAY BETTERRRRRRRR.
AND SHE IS BRAZILIAN .
[www.youtube.com]