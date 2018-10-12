Shawn Mendes Honors Freddie Mercury With A Soaring Cover Of ‘Under Pressure’

10.12.18 34 mins ago

Shawn Mendes, the sweetest boy in pop music, has released an acoustic cover of the Queen and David Bowie classic “Under Pressure.” Teddy Geiger, Mendes’ friend and songwriting partner, lends her vocals for the Bowie part, and Mendes shows off his impressive falsetto singing Freddie Mercury. Mendes and Geiger sound great together, and much like the original song, the singers’ playfulness comes across in the song. Since Mendes and Geiger are taking it acoustic, their version of “Under Pressure” sounds like two friends jamming — two friends who just happen to have incredible voices. Stodgy old music farts might take issue with former Vine star Mendes singing such a classic, but as soon as they hear Mendes and Geiger hit that key change toward the end of the song, they’ll be won over. Mendes’ voice is the real deal.

Proceeds from the cover also go toward a good cause. Mendes, Universal Music Group, and Queen are donating net profits from the song to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, an organization to help the global fight against HIV/AIDS. “I am so honored to be able to support the amazing legacy of Freddie and Queen by doing a cover of one of my favorite songs, ‘Under Pressure.’ It was so exciting to be able to do this with close collaborator and one of my best friends, Teddy Geiger, for a cause that is very close to our hearts,” Mendes said.

Listen to Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger’s cover of “Under Pressure” above.

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID BOWIEfreddie mercuryshawn mendesUnder Pressure

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP