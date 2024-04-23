Sheff G Was Released From Jail After Paying $1.5 Million In Bail

Brooklyn rapper Sheff G is a free man after paying a massive amount of bail and completing his two-year sentence for criminal weapon possession. He celebrated his release from Riker’s Island on April 19 with an all-caps post on Instagram showing off not only his release date from the New York City Department of Corrections website but also the fact that he posted $1.5 million bail.

Sheff, who is best known for his collaborations with fellow New York drill rapper Sleepy Hallow and his RCA-backed debut project From The Can, was arrested and charged with second-degree gun possession in April 2021. With his bail remanded, he was incacerated until his August trial and pled guilty in October, receiving a two-year sentence. However, while he was still behind bars awaiting his June 2023 release date, he became one of 32 people indicted in May on a multitude of gang conspiracy charges including frequent collaborator Sleepy Hallow.

Sheff was held without bond until a new arraignment could be held this past weekend, when a judge set his bond at $10 million — hence the $1.5 million cash bail. The list of charges against him and his alleged criminal associates includes second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree gang assault, first-degree attempted gang assault, second-degree assault, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

They are alleged to be members of the 8 Trey Crips and the affiliated 9 Ways gang operating in and around Brooklyn’s Canarsie and Flatbush neighborhoods. Evidence includes taped phones — on which the alleged gang members reportedly tried to disguise references to their crimes with pig Latin — text messages, and social media posts, but not lyrics.