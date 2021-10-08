It looks like we’re all getting to spend An Evening With Silk Sonic a lot sooner than previously thought. After the duo consisting of pop-funk megastars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak declared their album delayed so they could touch up the “parts that need a little more… grease,” they made an abrupt about-face this afternoon, announcing the album’s title and moved-up release date, November 11, with a photo post featuring funk godfather Bootsy Collins.

The anticipation for their album has been sky-high ever since they released their groovy debut single as a group, “Leave The Door Open” in March of this year. Since then, they’ve performed the chart-topping throwback at the 2021 Grammys, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the BET Awards. Their second single, “Skate,” was released in July, advancing the retro-futuristic sound of “Leave The Door Open” and proving that the duo had even more funk in store for their fans.

Silk Sonic also joked about adding golden-voiced R&B singer H.E.R. to their roster and even created a jingle for SelvaRey Rum. Meanwhile, it looks like their full album will hit just in time for the holidays.

An Evening With Silk Sonic is due 11/12 via Atlantic Records. You can pre-save it here.

Bruno Mars is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.