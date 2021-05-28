Currently, Silk Sonic (the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) has just one song, “Leave The Door Open.” (Well, two if you count the minute-long “Silk Sonic Intro.”) So far, though, that’s all they’ve needed: The song has peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a height the single achieved again a couple weeks ago. So, at least for the moment, Silk Sonic is a one-trick pony, but what a trick it is. They trotted it out again last night for a performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the song still makes an impact: Silk Sonic was trending on Twitter following their performance, even still the morning after.

Last night’s performance was similar in nature to their previous live renditions of the tune, featuring .Paak and Mars accompanied by backing singers as they all bust out soulful throwback vibes.

Although the duo currently only has one single, they’ve actually performed more than just “Leave The Door Open” live: At the Grammys in March, .Paak and Mars performed a medley of Little Richard songs in honor of the late legend.

Watch Mars and .Paak perform “Leave The Door Open” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards above.

