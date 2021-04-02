After pestering the Recording Academy to let them perform at the 2021 Grammys, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new band Silk Sonic to the Grammys stage and gave the debut live performance of their single “Leave The Door Open.” Now, they’re released a live performance of the song as a standalone single.

They’ve also dropped the release as a limited edition CD, which is available for purchase now.

The original version of the song has done well so far on the charts, as it debuted at No. 4 and has so far peaked at No. 2. This was somehow .Paak’s debut appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, so he shared a message of extreme gratitude, writing, “Ima stretch this goose neck to The moooon!! All I can say is thank you!!!! To have a song like this debut in the hot 100 ( my first song to ever make it up there ) is truly amazing. It can’t happen without hard work and yalls support. Thanks for pushing everyone to greatness @brunomars and showing us new heights! I’ll never come down!! let’s keep rising! We love you for this!!! Y’all gonna have me faded all damn week!!”

Listen to “Leave The Door Open (Live)” above.

