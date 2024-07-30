sir tde
SiR’s Upcoming Toronto Show Was Canceled, Fueling Rumors Of An Anti-TDE Agenda In Drake’s Hometown

Earlier this month, Schoolboy Q had a show in Toronto canceled by its promoter, prompting the South Central rapper to lay the blame on Drake and his recent feud with Q’s former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar. Now, Inglewood singer SiR, who is on his Life Is Good tour, was also forced to cancel a show in Drake’s hometown. With the second TDE artist in as many weeks having a concert canceled (and the third from LA), fans — and the performers themselves — are surer than ever that Ontario’s capital city has a TDE ban in place for the foreseeable future.

While there’s no evidence that Drake has actually tampered with TDE’s tours, history — both recent and established — has shown him to be pretty petty, if we’re judging by his musical output to date. He certainly has reason for any potential retaliation; after exchanging a handful of diss tracks with Kendrick (who’s no longer even ON TDE), Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” became a national phenomenon. Not only did the Compton rapper play the song five times back-to-back at his Ken & Friends Pop Out concert (with his former Top Dawn family on stage), but the song generated a fan made video game and even prompted the LA library to retire one of its mascots.

So, while Drake appears to be taking “Not Like Us” in stride, it does seem like there’s a non-zero chance he’s found a way to get the last laugh, after all.

