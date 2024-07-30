Earlier this month, Schoolboy Q had a show in Toronto canceled by its promoter, prompting the South Central rapper to lay the blame on Drake and his recent feud with Q’s former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar. Now, Inglewood singer SiR, who is on his Life Is Good tour, was also forced to cancel a show in Drake’s hometown. With the second TDE artist in as many weeks having a concert canceled (and the third from LA), fans — and the performers themselves — are surer than ever that Ontario’s capital city has a TDE ban in place for the foreseeable future.

So sorry to my Toronto fans. The show has been cancelled. We’re working on rescheduling for a later date. — SiR (@inglewoodSiR) July 30, 2024

While there’s no evidence that Drake has actually tampered with TDE’s tours, history — both recent and established — has shown him to be pretty petty, if we’re judging by his musical output to date. He certainly has reason for any potential retaliation; after exchanging a handful of diss tracks with Kendrick (who’s no longer even ON TDE), Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” became a national phenomenon. Not only did the Compton rapper play the song five times back-to-back at his Ken & Friends Pop Out concert (with his former Top Dawn family on stage), but the song generated a fan made video game and even prompted the LA library to retire one of its mascots.

So, while Drake appears to be taking “Not Like Us” in stride, it does seem like there’s a non-zero chance he’s found a way to get the last laugh, after all.

Lol they cancelled the Sir concert TN too. Drake is such a petty man. Guess anyone connected to TDE ain't playing in Toronto — Josh Beaulne (@joshuabeaulne) July 30, 2024

why do shows keep getting cancelled in Toronto? SiR, Jhené, ScHoolboy, I don't understand — kaitlyn mcnab (@kaitmcnab) July 30, 2024

drake done canceled schoolboy q & sir’s toronto concerts like c’mon man let me enjoy my summer goddamit😩😠 — nico robin (@waterym00n) July 30, 2024

I hope OVO really ain’t tryna ban TDE from Canada. I see people sayin that, but is there proof? — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) July 30, 2024

toronto canceling both schoolboy q and sir’s concerts is some real bitch shit, just cause yall mans got ate up 😭 — ev 🐂 (@autiliabarros) July 30, 2024

Nah this shit just keeps getting worse and worse for Drake bruh 😭 ain’t no way SiR and Q both got their shows cancelled in Toronto Checks still hit tho 🤫 https://t.co/L8fAIxvh3G — Vinyl Richie 🎸 (@jakalaonu_) July 30, 2024