Top Dawg Appreciation Week may have concluded with Reason’s animated video for “Might Not Make It,” but it seems the illustrated shenanigans may continue for a just a bit longer. The latest TDE video comes via an unusual source: The Instagram page of Guapdad 4000, who posted an animated video for TDE singer SiR’s “John Redcorn” video to his own feed and tagged SiR in the caption.

At the moment, there are few details about where the video came from or who made it, but one thing is for sure: The core Top Dawg roster of Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Schoolboy Q fit amazingly well into the roles of King Of The Hill‘s main characters Bill Dauterive, Dale Gribble, Hank Hill, and Jeff Boomhauer. Naturally, SiR himself embodies the song’s namesake as he chills in his room, makes beats, ignores a call from “Neicy,” and of course, smokes weed.

There’s no telling where Guapdad came across the video or whether it’s an official TDE release, but it’s Guapdad’s first non-Rona Raps or Falcon Fridays post to his feed, so make of that what you will. The clip itself is only around 30 seconds long, implying that there might be a longer version out there somewhere. The only question now is, of course, whether or not TDE will release it.

Black Hippy as King of the Hill 😂

Jay Rock as Boomhaur

Kendrick as Hank Hill

Ab-Soul as Dale

Q as Bill

(Very accurate) pic.twitter.com/E5aT1PTN0q — No Relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) April 27, 2020

Watch SiR’s “John Redcorn” video above.