Skepta Announced A New EP, ‘All In,’ Featuring Kid Cudi And J Balvin

Acclaimed British rapper and Grime legend Skepta just announced a new EP, and it includes some pretty big names on the tracklist. All In is the rapper’s first release since his 2019 full-length project Ignorance Is Bliss, and he shared the news on Instagram along with the album artwork. He also tagged the other artists that will be featured on the EP, which includes some big names like Kid Cudi — who just pulled off a comeback of his own with Man On The Moon III: The Chosen last year — and reggaeton star/noted McDonalds collaborator J Balvin.

Aside from the big names that American audiences are likely to recognize, Skepta also tapped Nigerian rapper Teezee, who is also the founder of the Lagos-based African culture magazine, Native Mag. Teezee appears on the track “Peace Of Mind” along with Kid Cudi, while Balvin holds down his own feature on a song called “Nirvana.” Check out the full tracklist below, the project drops this Friday on July 30th. Nothing else big happening that day like Billie Eilish dropping her hotly-anticipated new album Happier Than Ever or anything. Then again, their fanbases probably don’t overlap too much.

All In EP tracklist:

1. “Bellator”

2. “Peace Of Mind” (Featuring Kid Cudi and Teezee)

3. “Nirvana” (Featuring J Balvin)

4. “Lit Like This”

5. “Eyes On Me”