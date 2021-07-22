Florida rapper Ski Mask The Slump God continues the bloody revenge tale from his Sin City-themed “Admit It” video in his new video for “Dr. Suess,” delivering martial-arts hijinks, shootouts galore, and a final, satisfactory conclusion. As in the previous video, he uses the CGI coloring techniques from the Sin City films, resulting in some truly stunning imagery, including a shot inspired by Marv’s contrast bandages using Ski Mask’s tattoos and grill.

Ski Mask’s latest project — the aptly titled Sin City The Mixtape — dropped at the end of June, nearly three years after his debut album Stokeley. Intriguingly enough, it became his second-highest charting project after Stokeley, peaking at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 albums chart despite minimal promotion. That indicates a growing interest in the amped-up rapper, who only released one single, “Burn The Hoods,” in 2020. He also featured on DJ Scheme’s “Soda” with Cordae, likely contributing to his increasing popularity.

After announcing the release date for Sin City The Mixtape, Ski Mask promised his fans that the next album wouldn’t take nearly as long. We’ll see if he can stick to that promise and maintain the momentum he’s built.

Watch Ski Mask The Slump God’s ultraviolent “Dr. Suess” video above.