Slowthai wrapped up 2020 by starting to roll out his next album, Tyron. Here in 2021, he’s picking up where he left off by dropping an upbeat new song today, “Mazza.” The track features ASAP Rocky, whose creative agency AWGE is releasing the album in the US. Also set to appear on the album are Skepta, Dominic Fike, and James Blake, among others.

Meanwhile, Slowthai shared a note on social media, in which he revealed that he and his team have considered delaying the release of Tyron. However, he ultimately decided that he “cannot allow this virus to keep holding us back” and will go forward with the planned February release.

Listen to “Mazza” above and check out Slowthai’s full note below.

“it’s almost a year since this virus took hold of our world and shattered the lives of thousands. deaths, unemployment, rise in domestic abuse and suicide, business closures, educational crisis and a rise in homelessness to name a few of the overwhelming negatives this pandemic has caused. i’ve personally struggled more with my own mental health during this time and wanted to let you know that you’re not alone if you feel the same. however, i’m trying to do my best to stay positive and look forward on ways in which we can come out of this and make this whole world a better place for every one of us. earlier today me and my team had a conversation about pushing back TYRON due to the national lockdown and not being able to bring to life all the ideas we had planned for you all but i cannot allow this virus to keep holding us back. films, an and music have helped me most in my darkest moments and with the majority of this album being made last year i would hope that it can help someone as a distraction amongst the chaos and shift their mindset positively. ‘normality’ may not return but we do have a chance to create a new normality. one built with humanity at the core, one that is inclusive of all with compassion and love as a focus. although it’s hard I try my best to act and visualise this every day. ALL LOVE TYRON.”

Tyron is out 2/5 via AWGE/Method. Pre-order it here.