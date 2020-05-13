UK rapper Slowthai has already had a busy year. From recording music with Gorillaz to having a very public meltdown on live television during the NME Awards, the rapper has been making headlines. Now, Slowthai shares a look into a new era of music with the Kenny Beats-produced track “Magic.”

“Magic” arrives as a surprise release from the rapper. The song follows shortly behind “Enemy” which was released just a few days ago and marked his first solo single of 2020. While “Magic” leaked prior to its debut, Slowthai returned with a slightly tweaked version for the official release.

With blown-out, adrenaline-pumping instrumentals provided by Kenny Beats, Slowthai continues his off the wall style lyrical style. “I sip Brandy, not too handy / With the tool, but it’s coolio / Been a lost boy like Rufio / And now we got dough, employ that ho,” Slowthai raps, referencing a character in the 1991 Robin Williams film Hook.

While “Magic” marks the first song Kenny Beats has teamed up on with Slowthai, the producer has worked with rappers from across the board. His collaborations list includes Tyler The Creator, Mura Masa, Jpegmafia, Rico Nasty, and Denzel Curry.

Listen to “Magic” above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.